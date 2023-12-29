News and First Alert Weather App
2023 Share Your Holidays closes as smashing success

By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2023 edition of NewsChannel 7′s Share Your Holidays has come to a close, and once again this year, it’s a smashing success!

Between donations and matching grants, we raised $166,834.25. That’s a major jump from last year’s total of nearly $150,000 and brings the total for all 21 years of Share Your Holidays to $1,489,576.25.

Studies show food pantries can buy three to four meals with every dollar donated. So, over the years, your gifts to Share Your Holidays have provided between three and four million meals. That’s not counting food that’s been donated. Tons of food has been given to those who need it through the effort as well.

The financial contributions to Share Your Holidays are split between the Wausau Salvation Army and The Neighbors’ Place food pantries. Donated food goes to Peyton’s Promise, which divides it up among several food pantries.

The sponsors for Share Your Holidays are IncredibleBank, JX Truck Center, and Wagner Shell. Their help ensures no overhead cost for the effort, meaning every penny donated goes to the charities.

The benefactors who come up with matching grants to double the amount of money donated are The Dudley Foundation, The Miller-Halvorsen Family, The B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation, The MacDonald Foundation, and IncredibleBank.

For 21 years now, thank you so much for Sharing Your Holidays!

