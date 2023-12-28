WPS reports first wild sighting of “Iggy” the peregrine falcon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service has reported that “Iggy” the peregrine falcon chick has been spotted in the wild for the first time since she left the nest.

Iggy — named after Marquette’s mascot Iggy the Golden Eagle — was born this spring at the Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee. Iggy was spotted at the Highlands Heron Rookery in Highland, Indiana.

After a peregrine falcon chick leaves its nest, sightings are rare. Iggy was identified thanks to the band placed on her leg. The combination of colors, letters, and numbers helps identify all falcons born at WPS and We Energies power plants.

Iggy was one of 11 chicks born during another highly successful nesting season for WPS and We Energies. The details are laid out in the newly released 2023 Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report.

As a new year approaches, the countdown is on for the arrival of a new group of chicks in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.