Wisconsin Quit Line is giving people more weeks of medication for the new year

More than 28 million adults in the U.S. smoke
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WSAW) - For some of us, New Year’s comes and we are determined to make changes. Sometimes, it’s quitting smoking, and then a few months later we find ourselves back at square one.

The Wisconsin Tobacco Line is now quadrupling the amount of medicine they give out this year. According to the most recent data from the CDC, more than 28 million people smoke in the US — but just like every other habit, smoking is an addiction.

Dr. Megan Piper, a researcher for the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line and a Professor at The University of Wisconsin, says kicking the habit can take years for some people.

“Thinking about being really hungry all the time and your stomach is growling all the time,” Piper said. “All you can do is think about food. It makes you irritable and unhappy and you can’t think about other things, you can’t focus on other things.”

One thing that can help you is a nicotine patch.

“Nicotine replacements have been shown to double or triple people’s chances of being successful when they try to quit and so that’s what we really want. It’s an essential tool, but the tool only works if you use it,” Piper explained.

Dr. Piper said when you smoke, receptors occupy your brain, but when the patch is on your brain, it has a different reaction.

She said, “What happens is some of them get occupied with the nicotine from the patch that gets into your brain and so your body is not screaming for nicotine in the same way because those receptors are already occupied.”

The Quit Line is offering eight weeks of medication instead of just two. Piper said this is an opportunity to give Wisconsinites a chance at better health.

“The people of Wisconsin really do want to quit smoking and this is just one more way we are trying to help,” she said.

Wisconsin Quit Line Services are available for anyone 13 years or older. The eight weeks of treatment is a limited offer and you can get medication through your health insurance.

To get help quitting, go to quitline.wisc.edu for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

