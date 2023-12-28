News and First Alert Weather App
Western channel ‘OUTLAW’ to debut Jan. 1

Outlaw Western Channel
Outlaw Western Channel(WBNG)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood... and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner... there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary Western movies and TV series coming to WSAW’s lineup! OUTLAW is a brand-new western television network that you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna... premiering Jan. 1 on channel 7.6.

Starting Jan. 1, “Outlaw” will replace “Circle” on 7.6.

And you can keep watching many of your favorite Circle programs free on Circle Country. Favorites like ‘Talking in Circles with Clint Black,’ ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,’ ‘Coffee, Country, and Cody, as well as ‘Opry Live on Saturday’ plus more will continue to be available streaming 24-7.  Circle Country is available now on Roku, SamsungTV, Peacock, Xumo, fuboTV, and Redbox.

