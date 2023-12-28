WEC rejects complaint from owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to bar Trump from ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has rejected a complaint from Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad to bar former President Trump from the Wisconsin ballot.

In an explanation to media outlets, the Wisconsin Elections Commission stated it hears complaints concerning violations of election law. Complaints alleging that an election official has acted improperly may result in the Commission issuing an order to that official to correct the violation.

“It is the position of the Commission that a complaint against the Commission, against Commissioners in their official capacities, or against Commission staff, warrants an ethical recusal by the body,” stated spokesman Riley Vetterkind.

The explanation reads in part:

For § 5.06 complaints, statute further allows any election official or complainant who is aggrieved by an order, return, or dismissal issued by the Commission to appeal the Commission’s determination to circuit court for the county where the official conducts business or the complainant resides no later than 30 days after issuance of the order.

In Wisconsin, you may submit formal complaints requesting legal action under three distinct processes:

Election Crime (§5.05)

Election Official Abuse or Violation (§5.06)

Violation of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) (§5.061)

Bangstad’s petition comes as other states have already made decisions on whether to keep Donald Trump on their state ballots. On Wednesday, Michigan’s Supreme Court said it will not hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling from groups seeking to keep Trump from appearing on the ballot.

It said in an order that the application by parties to appeal a Dec. 14 Michigan appeals court judgment was considered, but denied “because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.”

The ruling contrasts with Dec. 19 decision by a divided Colorado Supreme Court which found Trump ineligible to be president because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. That ruling was the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

The Michigan and Colorado cases are among dozens hoping to keep Trump’s name off state ballots. They all point to the so-called insurrection clause that prevents anyone from holding office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution. Until the Colorado ruling, all had failed.

The Colorado ruling is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the rarely used Civil War-era provision.

Bangstad, who is also the founder of the Minocqua Company Super PAC, is a former Democratic candidate for U.S. House and state Assembly. Recently, his Super PAC funded an attempt at ending Wisconsin’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.