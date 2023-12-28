Wausau area businesses hold fundraiser to help family of crash victims

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Thrivent Financial and Lamb’s Fresh Market held a fundraiser on Wednesday to help the family of the four siblings who died after a wrong-way driver hit their SUV in Weyauwega.

At the Rib Mountain location, people received a ham dinner for a suggested donation of $10. Many were trying to find a way to help the family after the devastating crash.

“The thought of losing a child is pretty devastating and the thought of losing all four of your children just kind of affected me to the point where we wanted to do something to help the family,” Thrivent Financial Advisor Scott Thompson said.

Both the Rib Mountain and Wausau locations are also accepting cash donations.

