News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau area businesses hold fundraiser to help family of crash victims

Lambs' Fresh Market and Thrivent Financial offered ham dinners for a suggested donation of $10.
By Hailey Clevenger and Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Thrivent Financial and Lamb’s Fresh Market held a fundraiser on Wednesday to help the family of the four siblings who died after a wrong-way driver hit their SUV in Weyauwega.

At the Rib Mountain location, people received a ham dinner for a suggested donation of $10. Many were trying to find a way to help the family after the devastating crash.

“The thought of losing a child is pretty devastating and the thought of losing all four of your children just kind of affected me to the point where we wanted to do something to help the family,” Thrivent Financial Advisor Scott Thompson said.

Both the Rib Mountain and Wausau locations are also accepting cash donations.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains

Latest News

Last year more than 100 trees were donated and used as enrichment for the animals
NEW Zoo in Green Bay accepting Christmas trees after the holidays
FILE - This March 19, 2008 file photo shows Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl speaking at a news...
Former Senator, Bucks owner Herb Kohl dies at age 88
Lambs' Fresh Market and Thrivent Financial offered ham dinners for a suggested donation of $10.
Businesses in Wausau hold fundraiser for Waupaca Co. family who lost 4 siblings
The Herb Kohl Foundation reports Kohl died from a brief illness
Former Senator, Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl dies at 88