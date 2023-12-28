WATCH First Alert: Warmest December on record. Will colder air arrive in early January?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Only a few days remaining in December. The weather pattern has been rather warm compared to the average temperatures for this time of the year. Only one day this month had a below average temperature day. The best way to describe this weather pattern is more March-like than December-like.

December Temperatures (wsaw)

December will also be the warmest on record, and it isn’t even close. This December would be considered above average for March. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, many locations set record high temperatures in the upper 40s close to 50 degrees. The mild temperatures did not help with snowfall for winter weather sports.

December Temperature Records (wsaw)

Least Snowiest December (wsaw)

