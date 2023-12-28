News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WATCH First Alert: Warmest December on record. Will colder air arrive in early January?

December 2023 feels more like March.
First Alert Forecast Early January Temperature Outlook
By Mark Holley
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Only a few days remaining in December. The weather pattern has been rather warm compared to the average temperatures for this time of the year. Only one day this month had a below average temperature day. The best way to describe this weather pattern is more March-like than December-like.

December Temperatures
December Temperatures(wsaw)

December will also be the warmest on record, and it isn’t even close. This December would be considered above average for March. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, many locations set record high temperatures in the upper 40s close to 50 degrees. The mild temperatures did not help with snowfall for winter weather sports.

December Temperature Records
December Temperature Records(wsaw)
Least Snowiest December
Least Snowiest December(wsaw)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Tax bracket adjustments are based on inflation.
2024 tax bracket adjustments cut your wallet a break
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
First Alert Weather: A small taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday

Latest News

FILE - This March 19, 2008 file photo shows Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl speaking at a news...
Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff to honor Herb Kohl
First Alert Forecast Early January Temperature Outlook
First Alert Forecast Early January Temperature Outlook
Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
North Dakota Ice Storm Dec. 2023
18,000 without power in North Dakota due to ice storms