UW Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-La Crosse chancellor

Rothman and UW Board of Regents President Karen Walsh issued statements today regarding the Board of Regents’ unanimous decision to terminate UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said, “Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately. In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.

“As a tenured faculty member, Dr. Gow will be placed on paid administrative leave as he transitions into his faculty role at UW-La Crosse. However, I have filed a complaint this evening with interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan regarding Dr. Gow’s status as a tenured faculty member, asking that such status be reviewed. In addition, an outside law firm has been engaged to undertake a fulsome investigation of the matter. We anticipate the complaint will be considered in the normal course as dictated by Wis. Admin. Code Ch. 4.”

UW System President Karen Walsh shared, “This Board is charged with the stewardship of our great Universities of Wisconsin. Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community. The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor.

Walsh continued, “We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor.”

Gow was reprimanded in 2018 for inviting a porn actress to speak at the UW-La Crosse campus during ‘Free Speech Week.’ The UW System president at the time Ray Cross, warned Gow in a letter that it would affect him receiving a salary increase in the months following the incident.

Gow responded that he wanted to invite someone to the campus who had a, “perspective very different from our own and someone who wouldn’t be hateful and target groups.”

