Rib Lake School Board approves referendum resolution

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Lake School Board has adopted a referendum resolution for the April 2 election.

The referendum will ask voters to authorize general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19.5 million to address outdated district-wide safety, security, and accessibility; inadequate academic and support areas; and aging buildings, systems, and equipment.

District Administrator Travis Grubbs said portions of the School District of Rib Lake buildings are original and have exceeded life expectancy leading to costly repairs that exceed the annual operating budget.

The resolution language as adopted by the Rib Lake School Board reads: Shall the School District of Rib Lake, Taylor and Price Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide building maintenance, building infrastructure, systems and site improvements; construction of an addition to connect the Middle and High Schools, including a safe and secure entrance and replacement gymnasium; renovations at the Middle and High Schools, including for academics, band and choir spaces, a technical education area, kitchen and cafeteria, office and a fitness center; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

If approved in April, the proposed plan would connect the middle school and high school to improve safety and more efficiently share resources. After reviewing several options to connect the buildings, the option that was most supported by the community and provided the best overall value includes renovating the existing high school gym space to create a larger band room and a multipurpose performance/cafeteria space to better serve our students. The replacement gym would be more appropriately sized for extracurricular opportunities and community use. The plan also addresses maintenance issues in each of our buildings, relocates and expands the fitness area for improved community access, updates and expands the kitchen to serve all middle and high school students, and relocates the woods shop to create an updated and efficient technical education area.

“I feel we have a great plan that will serve our students, staff, and community for many years,” shared Grubbs, District Administrator. “Our staff does a phenomenal job maintaining our facilities with a limited budget. This plan will allow us to bring our buildings to today’s safety, educational, and efficiency standards.”

Over the next few months, the District will provide multiple opportunities to learn more about the proposed plan, including community informational sessions to discuss the concepts for the improvements proposed.

