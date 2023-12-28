Report: Food quality is key when it comes to low-carb diets
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WSAW) - A low-carb diet can succeed or fail based on the quality of the food you eat. The findings were published in the Journal of American Medical Association Network Open.
Researchers in Boston found low-carb dieters who ate more plant-based protein and healthy fats had much more success staving off weight gain than those who ate animal-based protein and fat.
