Patrick Dwyer re-lives journey to NHL coach, link to Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Just before his freshman year of high school, Patrick Dwyer and his family moved from Montana to Minocqua, Wis.

“My dad retired from the Air Force. We moved out to Minocqua,” said Dwyer. “I played out there at Lakeland Union High School for my freshman and sophomore year of high school.”

Even then, hockey already surged through the blood of Dwyer. While he’d depart after his sophomore year to play juniors back in Montana, Dwyer’s time at Lakeland helped shape his hockey-playing experience.

“You’re finally playing in front of fans,” said Dwyer. “You’re playing in front of your peers and stuff like that so that’s what I remember the most was playing in front of your student section and stuff like that.”

Dwyer would journey through hockey like many, playing juniors and minor leagues. He would achieve the ultimate dream though, playing in the National Hockey League. Dwyer played eight seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes, something he has the utmost gratitude for.

“In the moment, I think a lot of times people don’t appreciate it,” said Dwyer. “Looking back now, there’s certain things I wish I would’ve appreciated it a little bit more. For me, it was the development of growing through the minors.”

It’s that development that Dwyer was always enamored with. Even during his playing career, Dwyer knew when he was done playing, he’d want to coach and help other players in their developmental journey.

“I wanted to help guys get through that journey on their own,” said Dwyer. “I wanted to help them, kind of give them the tips and tools they might need to take that next step.”

Dwyer began coaching officially within the Hurricanes’ organization in which he played. Last summer, Dywer would join the Minnesota Wild’s organization, coaching their minor league affiliate in Iowa. In late November, the NHL franchise went through a mass overhaul. The coaching staff was let go after a disappointing start. John Hynes was named the interim head coach on Nov. 27. Dwyer would be brought in as an assistant coach to help the NHL squad.

“When you get the call it’s pure excitement,” said Dwyer. “I was jacked. I was ready to go. I was excited and then comes the whirlwind of it.”

Dwyer said the readjustment to the hectic NHL schedule has been the most challenging part. Despite being an offensive player, Dwyer works with the defense and special teams in coaching. However, it’s been a great venture for him and the new staff. Since the interim staff took over, the Wild are 10-3 and have played themselves back into the playoff picture.

“Professional sports, every now and then teams need a fresh voice right and a fresh vote of confidence,” said Dwyer. “I think that’s just what I think we’re trying to instill in the guys. At the end of the day, confidence is king when it comes to athletes.”

Dwyer’s name is still regarded highly in Lakeland circles, as well as in Minocqua. He holds the town in high regard too, with he and his family still owning a home in the area, frequenting the area, especially during the summer.

“Big fisherman, love to fish. Musky guy so in the summer that’s kind of passion,” said Dwyer. “Obviously, in me doing that it’s kind of bled through into my kids and my wife likes to get on the water too so any time we can get on the water, we’re on the water if it fits the schedule and then like I said, everything I like about the summers up there, small town, great weather, great people.”

Until the summer hits, Dwyer will be busy with a Wild squad looking to turn around their season. It’s been a success so far, but no matter what comes of the future, Dwyer is appreciative for the golden opportunity.

“We feel as a coaching staff that everything is kind of in place there,” said Dwyer. “We just gotta get it all kind of to mesh together and get back right on the track here, but it’s a great opportunity and they don’t come around often so I’m happy to walk in the rink every day.”

