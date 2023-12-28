News and First Alert Weather App
North Lakeland Discovery Center hosting Winter Family Play Day

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters is hosting a number of outdoor-based drop-in activities on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The events are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free to attend.

The day includes scavenger hunts, indoor crafts, and horse-drawn sleigh rides and more.

Winter Family Play Day is sponsored by the Manitowish Waters Chamber of Commerce. It’s located at 14006 Discovery Ln. in Manitowish Waters.

