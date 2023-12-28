Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a ‘critical incident’ in Weston Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a domestic incident at approximately 11:12 p.m. on the 3300 block of Mountain View Avenue in the village of Weston. Officers say they arrived to find a man with a ‘bladed weapon’ assaulting a woman.

Police say less lethal options were unsuccessful, and two Everest Metro Police officers ended up shooting the suspect. Lifesaving measures were reportedly attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative duty. Officers with the Everest Metro Police Department wear body cameras, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

DCI is leading the investigation into the incident, along with the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kronenwetter Police, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

