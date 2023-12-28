Humane Society of Portage Co. expects increase of surrendered animals

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Humane Society of Portage County is grappling with an influx of animals, and the situation is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Staff attributed the surge to pets given as gifts during the Christmas season, often leading to unforeseen challenges for their owners.

Dolores Glytas, lead volunteer at the Humane Society, emphasized the impulsive nature of holiday pet adoptions. “It looks so cute until they realize they can’t sustain the animal.” She said people often say they didn’t know what they were doing. That it was just a spur-of-the-moment situation and then they wind up at the shelters.

Pets that end up at the shelter after a stint in a home can experience trust issues and anxiety due to abandonment. Including one of Glytas’s pets.

“I have just adopted a wonderful dog in June, and she’s just over a year old. The people got her as a present. They didn’t want her, but they kept her for several months. They didn’t want her; they just gave her to us. And she was so traumatized,” Glytas said.

The repercussions extend beyond the animals themselves, affecting the shelter staff and budget.

“It’s a lot. I used to work in shelter care. It’s a lot of cleaning, sanitation, food prep is a big thing,” Humane Officer Lyle Piontek said. “You have to get out at least an hour every day outside of their kennel. So it’s a lot, especially with as many dogs as we have right now.”

As of the end of this month, approximately 30 dogs were housed at the shelter which is a higher number of animals than they can comfortably handle.

“We literally are at a standstill for dogs — every kennel is full,” Glytas said.

Piontek echoed the sentiment, describing the situation as a full-time project for multiple people. Despite the challenges, Glytas stressed the necessity of surrendering animals to the shelter rather than resorting to untrustworthy alternatives like online platforms.

“I would rather have them surrender your animal to a shelter than put them on Craigslist,” she said. “Somebody from a puppy mill will be buying that dog for a very cheap amount and use that as a breeding dog.”

To address the overwhelming situation, the Humane Society is seeking donations to alleviate the burden of surrendered pets. They specifically request toys, paper towels, and particular types of food.

“If you can give us even one bag of food, that would be wonderful, or a few cans of food would be wonderful. We would really appreciate it,” Glytas said.

Some of the pets up for adoption are listed on the shelter’s website.

