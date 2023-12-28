How to extend the life of your poinsettias

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is now over, but if you want to keep your poinsettias thriving awhile longer the first step is to remove the foil the plant likely came wrapped in.

According to gardenersworld.com, poinsettias need evenly moist soil, and the foil can hold in too much water.

The red leaves that give the plant its Christmas look are called bracts. It’s a good idea to mist them with water each day to keep them looking their best. It’s also important to limit the direct sunlight to only six hours a day.

You can also feed your plant each month using tomato feed. With proper care. It will grow new red bracts next Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.