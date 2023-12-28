News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest boys hockey takes down Antigo in holiday tournament

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest boys hockey defeated Antigo 5-3 in the opening round of Antigo’s holiday tournament in Wednesday afternoon action.

The Evergreens jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Cole VanSlyke and Caden Allen. They also needed the help from their goaltender Griffen Bunell, who stopped two Antigo breakaway opportunities while the game was scoreless. Both teams traded goals in the second period for a 3-1 game heading into the third. Hayden Johnson’s goal two minutes into the third period put D.C. Everest up 4-1, and that deficit would be enough for a 5-3 win.

The Evergreens now advance to the championship to play Amery Thursday afternoon, while Antigo will play Shawano in the consolation game.

