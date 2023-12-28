Former Senator, Bucks owner Herb Kohl dies at age 88

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Former U.S. Senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Herb Kohl has died at the age of 88 after a brief illness, the Herb Kohl Foundation announced.

Kohl, who is from Wisconsin, served in the Senate from Jan. 3, 1989, through Jan. 3, 2013, as a member of the Democratic Party.

He helped build his family-owned business before being elected to the Senate. He owned the Bucks from 1985 to 2014 when he sold the team for less money than he likely could have made, if not for him having a condition that the new owners keep the team in Milwaukee.

He was succeeded by fellow Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.