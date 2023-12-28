First Alert Weather: Freezing drizzle Thursday morning, cooler for the weekend, chance for light snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Slippery to icy road conditions reported for the morning commute Thursday as a mix of light freezing drizzle and rain falls over North Central Wisconsin. Over the weekend, temperatures will cool down closer to average with chances for light snow.

A mix of precipitation falls early Thursday morning, and will cause slippery to icy roads. (WSAW)

A mix of freezing drizzle and light rain over Central and North Central Wisconsin gradually moves southwest through the mid-morning hours. Light rain expected elsewhere. Very little accumulations expected.

Cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s (WSAW)

Later in the day, cloudy skies will hang around for much of Thursday. Afternoon highs will sit around the upper 30s to low 40s. North winds expected to gust up to 20 mph.

Breezy north winds gusting up to 20-25 mph Thursday morning (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the overnight hours. Clouds begin to clear by daybreak Friday. Lows mid to upper 20s. Friday will be sunny and quiet with highs near 40.

Above normal highs Friday, colder over the holiday weekend. Snow chances late Saturday into Sunday. (WSAW)

Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend. Mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs near the mid-30s. Clouds return late Saturday. Some light snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Chances for snow showers will be possible before noon Sunday. Highs near 30. New Year’s Day remains cool near 30 under mostly sunny skies.

Light snow showers move in from west to east Saturday night (WSAW)

The first week of the new year looks quiet with temperatures remaining above average in the low 30s. Towards the end of next week, temperatures will drop to the 20s.

