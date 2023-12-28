News and First Alert Weather App
Abortion services resume in Sheboygan

Now, the location joins two others already offering abortions again in Milwaukee and Madison.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Abortion health care services resume at Planned Parenthood’s Sheboygan Health Center Thursday.

Now, the location joins two others already offering abortions again in Milwaukee and Madison.

PPWI says Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper made a ruling earlier this month that reaffirmed a previous decision which said statute 940.04 (Wisconsin’s 1849 law on abortion) does not apply to consensual abortion care. Pro-life groups objected to the ruling.

Both sides are responding to medication abortions restarting.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said, “Being able to provide this essential care at another health center is important to the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and people across the gender spectrum who need care.”

Non-profit Pro-Life Wisconsin is holding an anti-abortion rally outside Planned Parenthood in Sheboygan in response.

The group’s social media post announcing the rally and prayer gathering says, “Our hope is to attempt to open the hearts and minds of both abortion workers and pregnant mothers. Help us to keep the unborn alive and unharmed.”

Planned Parenthood representatives say schedules are open for patients to book appointments at the Sheboygan location right now.

The rally is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Both sides are responding to medication abortions restarting.

