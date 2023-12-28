News and First Alert Weather App
18,000 without power in North Dakota due to ice storms

Powerful Ice Storm Rocks North Dakota
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, North Dakota (WSAW/KFYR) - Cleanup is underway in North Dakota due to the state’s first ice storm in 7 years.

Ice accumulation reports were impressive and significant across south-central and eastern North Dakota. As a general rule, a quarter inch of ice will glaze roads and seriously impact travel, result in some tree damage, and cause power outages. However, when ice accumulates to one-half inch or more, the major and crippling effects of ice storms occur.

Ice storms of this magnitude are fairly rare in North Dakota. This was the first ice storm warning issued by either the NWS office in Bismarck or Grand Forks since the last week of December 2016. An ice storm warning is issued when the forecast is calling for 0.5″ or more of ice.

