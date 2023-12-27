You Know You’re From...Rosholt: Koren Kurszewski

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - On a normal day, it’s calm and quiet at Rustic Raven’s Antiques. But on the day we visited, the Rosholt High School choir filled the quiet to a round of applause led by store owner Koren Kurszewski.

Her youngest of four kids, Daniel, is a junior in the choir. Family means everything to Koren and is the reason she’s her own boss today.

“The dream was to own my own business,” she said.

7 years ago, the previous owners needed to sell what was then Jackson and Louie’s. With husband Richie’s support, she became a small business owner.

“He said he believed in me and he knew that I would make the right decision. And that was it,” Koren recalled.

Her life, and downtown, hasn’t been the same since.

”We give Rosholt a little class,” she said with a big laugh, “and sass.”

“I think we kind of match that sass and just have fun,” said Suzann Grill.

Koren and her old boss shared a love for the raven, inspiring the name change, and a tattoo. The design of the tattoo shows a raven sitting on a branch, and another branch with the word ‘wisdom.’

It’s Suzann’s and Koren’s mission to give you a place where you can sip ‘n shop the creations and antiques from local artisans.

“Each and every booth is owned by its own dealer,” Koren said. “These dealers are local, and they rent a booth and then they get 100% of the profit.”

“It’s more of her, ‘hey, this is kind of what people are looking at. This is what they want. Do you have that? Can you bring that here?’” added Suzann, who has worked with Koren the last three years.

“Anybody starting with a business. Anybody that creates and they don’t know where to go from there, that’s what we do here,” said Koren.

The shop creates opportunities for artists, while Koren creates essential oils. She’s been certified in holistics. The success she’s seen on that side surprises even her.

“You didn’t think the people are going to have that set of mind, but I think once they start trusting you, word of mouth is good.”

She helps out the community in any way possible. Taking donations for the local food pantry, or fundraising for families in need. Suzann describes Koren in one word.

“Love. She’s got pure love for this community. For the people. I’m going to start crying because you know what, that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” as Suzann wipes away her tears.

“You just leave here with a feeling of warmth and compassion. You will leave with a smile,” said Heidi Leiser-O’Neil, Chair for the Rosholt Small Business Association.

“I just want to help people. That’s it. That’s who I am,” Koren said.

No matter the season, Koren will have you leaving Rustic Ravens feeling down, nevermore.

Rustic Raven’s will only be open for a few more days before taking a break. Koren will close down from January 1 until February 1 to give the store a refresh and make it feel new again.

