News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Woodson YMCA members get treated to special lunch on Wednesday

The Landing is part of the Woodson YMCA and has over 3600 active members 55 or older
By Kassandra Sepeda and Tom Zurawski
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A very specific kind of community is growing in Wausau. Since 2019, ‘The Landing’ has grown by 200 percent.

The center is for members of the Woodson YMCA who are 55 years and older. Every Wednesday it serves lunch, but today about 50 members were treated to a special Christmas lunch with all the holiday fixings.

It’s just a small part of the services The Landing offers to seniors.

“It’s really a very active community — coming in, participating in a variety of activities from book clubs, to exercise classes, to crafting events,” Executive Director of The Landing Julie Streufert said. “It’s a great place for people to come, meet new friends, participate in exercise.”

The YMCA has about 5,000 members over the age of 55. Streufert said 3,600 members actively check into The Landing and participate in activities every month.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains

Latest News

The Landing is part of the Woodson YMCA and has over 3600 active members 55 or older
'The Landing' in Wausau serves Christmas meal to members
Menominee Tribal authorities investigating inmate overdose death at detention center
Inmate overdose death at Menominee Tribal Detention Center under investigation
Kyle Corrigan says he has been a private investigator for over 15 years and owns Bright Line...
Stevens Point man announces candidacy for 2024 US Senate
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers place CB Alexander on reserve/suspended list
Kyle Corrigan says he has been a private investigator for over 15 years and owns Bright Line...
Stevens Point man enters race for U.S. Senate