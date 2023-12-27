Woodson YMCA members get treated to special lunch on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A very specific kind of community is growing in Wausau. Since 2019, ‘The Landing’ has grown by 200 percent.

The center is for members of the Woodson YMCA who are 55 years and older. Every Wednesday it serves lunch, but today about 50 members were treated to a special Christmas lunch with all the holiday fixings.

It’s just a small part of the services The Landing offers to seniors.

“It’s really a very active community — coming in, participating in a variety of activities from book clubs, to exercise classes, to crafting events,” Executive Director of The Landing Julie Streufert said. “It’s a great place for people to come, meet new friends, participate in exercise.”

The YMCA has about 5,000 members over the age of 55. Streufert said 3,600 members actively check into The Landing and participate in activities every month.

