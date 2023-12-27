Wisconsin unemployment numbers released for the month of November

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wisconsin for November 2023.

The Greater Wausau Area saw its unemployment rate rise slightly from 2.1 percent to 2.4 percent compared to last November. Marathon County also saw the same numbers. However, the number of people employed in the Greater Wausau Area increased by 500 over that same time. Out of the major cities in the state, Wausau ranked 22nd in unemployment.

Marathon County ranks 15th in the state for unemployment rate. Lafayette County is number one with just 1.8 percent unemployment while Menominee County is the highest at 4.9 percent.

The nonseasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:

Metropolitan Statistical Areas: November unemployment rates declined in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month; the rates increased in 11 of 12 areas over the year, with La Crosse-Onalaska unchanged.

Municipalities: November unemployment rates declined in 32 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month; rates for the remaining three cities were unchanged over the same time; year-over-year rates increased in 32 of the state’s 35 largest cities and declined in the remaining three cities.

Counties: November unemployment rates decreased in 50 counties, increased in 12 counties, and were unchanged in 10 Wisconsin counties over the month; year-over-year rates decreased in four Wisconsin counties, remained unchanged in seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, and increased in the remaining 61 counties.

Additional data can be found at Wisconomy.com.

