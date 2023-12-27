News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin state park receives adaptive wheelchair to expand outdoor access

Affiliate Coverage: All-terrain wheelchairs allow more state park visitors to enjoy nature trails.
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR has announced that Buckhorn State Park has been selected to receive an outdoor wheelchair through a grant from the Ford Bronco Wild Fund and administered by the National Association of State Park Directors.

The outdoor wheelchair joins the fleet of adaptive equipment at Buckhorn State Park, which includes cross-country sit skis, an adaptive kayak, and a beach wheelchair. Buckhorn State Park also has an accessible cabin, universal hiking trails, a universal hunting blind, and a universally accessible fishing pier. The chair is available for loan on-property through reservations by calling the park at 608-565-2789.

Buckhorn State Park
Buckhorn State Park(WSAW)

“It’s our valued partnerships with organizations like the National Association of State Park Directors and Friends Groups throughout the state that allow us to expand our services to the public and open the outdoors for all in this important way,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director. “We’re grateful to have been selected and we are excited about this new addition to the equipment we have available at Buckhorn State Park.”

A new Outdoor Wheelchair Program is available at several Wisconsin State Park properties. To learn more about accessible recreation and equipment offerings within Wisconsin’s state parks, visit the DNR’s Find A Park webpage.

The Friends of Buckhorn State Park will manage the outdoor wheelchair reservations, perform maintenance, and recruit volunteers for the program.

Friends groups are nonprofit organizations whose members have an interest in Wisconsin’s natural resources and volunteer their time, services, and support to enhance Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas.

