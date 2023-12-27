Trial date set for Plover man charged in infant abuse case

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A four-day trial is scheduled to begin in June for a 24-year-old Plover man charged with causing significant injuries to an infant.

David Schmies is charged with child abuse; intentionally causing harm. The trial also includes a separate possession of a firearm case.

Court documents state the baby was brought to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021 after a relative was concerned for the baby’s welfare. The baby was found with poor color, shallow breathing and a swollen head. The relative said Schmies got out of the shower when she arrived.

Schmies said the baby ‘didn’t look that bad’ when he set him in the chair. And later said, “Yeah, he’ll be fine”. When asked what happened, Schmies reportedly started crying.

Schmies later said the baby fell off a bed, but doctors said that type of fall would have not created the severe injuries the baby had.

Court documents said the baby had bruises all over his body including his face, hips, knee and backside. Those injuries were believed to have been caused during several abuse incidents. A CT scan showed a skull fracture with slight bleeding on the brain. The baby had 15 rib fractures, which doctors believed were the result of being squeezed. Court documents state the baby’s right leg had two fractures one directly above the knee and one directly below the knee, and the left leg had one directly above the knee and a second in the ankle. Doctors believe those injuries were the result of twisting/pulling or yanking of a limb.

Doctors said the baby did not have a condition that would have resulted in brittle bones, causing fractures.

A four-day trial is scheduled to begin June 17.

