News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Tommy Smothers of Smothers Brothers comedy duo dies

FILE - This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick...
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the Mark Twain Prize for Humor Award ceremony honoring Bob Newhart.(Lawrence Jackson | AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tommy Smothers who, along with his brother Dick, formed a groundbreaking comedy duo that made people laugh for six decades, died Tuesday at age 86.

His family released a statement, which was shared by the National Comedy Center, about his death at home following cancer treatment.

His brother Dick Smothers said, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead

Latest News

The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of...
Suspect in custody after 3 stabbed at McDonald’s, police say