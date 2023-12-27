News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point man announces candidacy for 2024 US Senate

Election 2024
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A private investigator has announced his intent to run as Republican for the US Senate.

Kyle Corrigan says he has been a private investigator for over 15 years and owns Bright Line Investigations LLC. He has served as the Vice President of the Professional Association of Wisconsin Licensed Investigators since 2020 and has been an NRA Law Enforcement firearms instructor since 2018.

Corrigan released a statement in a news release:

“I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate to provide the American public an objective look at the truth, no matter how ugly. We must address the massive problems facing our country: election integrity, our budget/debt & inflation, border security, our taxpayer foreign aid going un-audited and the infringements on our civil rights through mandates and policies. Wisconsin needs a Senator with fortitude & decisiveness in the face of cancel culture. We deserve a Senator who can expose the corruption in DC and hold those responsible accountable. With my faith in God, and my love for my country and fellow Wisconsinites, I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate.

“I’m from a proud state in the greatest country in the world.

“On, Wisconsin!”

The primary is Aug. 13. The General Election is Nov. 5.

