Starting your fitness journey in 2024

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Now that Christmas is over, this is the time of year when many people set goals for next year.

One of those goals might be getting in shape and starting your fitness journey.

The new year is a time when Franck’s Gym sees an influx of people coming in wanting to meet their New Year’s resolutions. It can be very easy to feel intimidated when you are at the gym, especially when you are first starting. But the staff at Franck’s Gym in Wausau say you are not alone.

“Set your goals. If you establish those goals, write them down, sign them. You’ve got a 90% chance at succeeding at them,” said Brian Franck, owner of Franck’s Gym.

If you are someone who is just starting their fitness journey in 2024, Franck’s Gym says there are a plethora of options ranging anywhere from strength training to one-on-one with a personal trainer.

“And we really like the word ‘conventional’ gym. Conventional covers everything. It doesn’t matter if you’re into CrossFit, powerlifting, strength training, calisthenics, yoga,” said Joey Vanouse, regional manager at Franck’s Gym.

Starting on machines is most efficient because it is already set up for your exercise. Meaning you don’t need to load any weights.

“You’re going to put legs up here. You’re going to secure your legs as tight as you can to where it’s still comfortable. Hold onto the handles, and you’re going to bring it down,” said Victoria Gartmann, personal trainer at Franck’s Gym.

Some say the hardest part of starting a new chapter is walking through the door. But having a gym where the staff is welcoming and encouraging takes a huge weight off your shoulders.

“It’s not a dollar sign, it’s a person, and we look forward to meeting everybody that comes through our door,” said Vanouse.

