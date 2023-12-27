News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Pet ownership may help language skills for adults that live alone

Pets May Slow Cognitive Decline
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Research shows owning a pet can help offset some verbal issues that happen to older adults who live alone.

A study in JAMA Network finds pet ownership slows the decline of verbal memory and verbal fluency and may also slow cognitive decline. But for older adults who live with others, researchers say a pet did not provide the same benefits.

According to the research, having pets like cats and dogs reduces loneliness in older adults, with loneliness being an important risk factor for dementia and cognitive decline.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
1 dead, 2 injured in highway crash near Auburndale
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains
Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn...
Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition

Latest News

Getting Ready for the New Year in Times Square
Getting Ready for the New Year in Times Square
Multiple states have reported potential cases to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
CDC investigating reports of lead poisoning from applesauce pouches
Sunrise 7 top headlines
CDC Investigating Lead in Applesauce
CDC Investigating Lead in Applesauce