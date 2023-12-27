No fires on Christmas Day for the Merrill Fire Department and SAFER

Wis. (WSAW) - According to the National Interagency Fire Center the amount of fires is going down in the nation. Last year there were more than 65,000. This year that number went down by more than 11,000.

The Merrill Fire Department and SAFER, or South Area Fire and Emergency Response District, said they didn’t respond to any fire calls on Christmas Day, but they have responded to calls this month.

“We had a couple of wood stove-related fires early in December, the first couple of weeks of December, which garnered our first three and so far only red bulbs on the wreath,” said Merrill Fire Department Firefighter and Paramedic Bryson Cruise.

“Our department has responded to two structure fires in the last two weeks,” said SAFER Captain Andrew Lohman.

The Merrill Fire Department takes part in “Keep the Wreath Green,” which is a campaign that keeps track of preventable fires. Every time a crew responds to a fire, a red bulb is added to the wreath. The goal is to avoid any red lights.

“This year is definitely that out liar, right? So the weather definitely plays a part in it. This area of Wisconsin relies heavily on burning wood for heating their home,” said Cruise.

No injuries were reported during the holiday season, but damage can still be done.

“It’s easy to say, well, you can replace those goods, right? Physical goods, but it’s not as easy to replace the sentimental value that may come with those,” said Cruise.

With New Year’s Eve less than a week away Safer has some tips.

“Any firework that’s projected from the ground that shoots into the air is illegal. Ground fireworks are safe. Make sure you do them in a safe area,” said Lohman.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign will be happening up until Jan. 1. Both departments said this was a successful year and hopefully they will be even more successful next year.

