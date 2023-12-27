News and First Alert Weather App
Inmate overdose death at Menominee Tribal Detention Center under investigation

A Toledo Police vehicle(WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee tribal authorities are investigating an apparent overdose death at the jail.

Officials say it happened Saturday night when three male inmates overdosed on an unidentified substance.

Two were revived quickly with the use of Narcan, but the third died at the scene.

The detention center is working with law enforcement, the FBI, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the ongoing investigation.

