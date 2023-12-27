News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94

Glock founder Gaston Glock
Glock founder Gaston Glock(TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the handgun that bears his name, died on Wednesday. He was 94.

The Glock company announced his death, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Glock, a reclusive engineer, founded the company in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, near Vienna. It has since expanded around the world, including a U.S. subsidiary founded in 1985.

Glock handguns are used by police and some countries’ military forces, as well as private customers. The weapon was significantly lighter, cheaper and more reliable than the models available when it was created.

Glock said on its website that its founder “not only revolutionized the world of small arms in the 1980s, but also succeeded in establishing the Glock brand as the global leader in the handgun industry.”

Glock’s company developed its first military products, including field knives, in the 1970s.

Glock “recognized his great opportunity” to design an innovative weapon when the Austrian Defense Ministry in the early 1980s invited tenders for a new self-defense pistol, with a reduced weight and safe and simple operation, according to the company.

The result was the polymer-framed semi-automatic Glock pistol. More than 25,000 were delivered to the Austrian military between 1982 and 1984, the company said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains

Latest News

David Schmies, 24, is charged with child abuse
Trial date set for Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
First Alert Weather: A small taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday
All-terrain outdoor wheelchairs similar to this one will join the fleet of adaptive equipment...
Wisconsin state park receives adaptive wheelchair to expand outdoor access
Christmas tree curbside pick-up schedule released for Weston property owners