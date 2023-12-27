First Alert Weather Wednesday Forecast - Suntabulous weather for the day with a taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High pressure will quickly move into and out of Wisconsin Wednesday, bringing a good amount of sunshine for the day as well as some slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon as highs drop back into the middle 30s. Overall, while temperatures are 10-15° cooler than the past few days, the middle 30s are still a good 10° warmer than normal for the end part of December.

Temperatures still remain above average for this time of year (WSAW)

There will be a few weak weather fronts moving through Wisconsin this week, with the first one arriving late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and another arriving Friday night into early Saturday morning. The quick moving storm system rolling through Wednesday night will bring a good chance for rain, sleet and snow showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with some minor slushy accumulations possible before daybreak Thursday. Scattered slippery stretches may be possible on area roads mainly between 1 a.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, especially for areas along and south of WIS29, as temps will drop into the lower 30s for several hours early in the morning. At this time, due to the time frame of the event and the limited amount of moisture expected with this system, this does not merit a First Alert Weather Day... but should things change a bit more for Wednesday afternoon, we still may need to issue one for this quick-hitting event.

Areas of slush may cause some scattered issues on roads early Thursday morning (WSAW)

Scattered slippery stretches are possible before daybreak Thursday (WSAW)

Most accumulations will be slushy and generally less than 1/2" (WSAW)

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather will resume later this week and into the start of the last weekend for 2023, with some changes arriving for Sunday into the first day of 2024. While there will be a few chances for some snowfall over the next 7 to 10 days, the potential for a stronger winter storm system still looks to be minimal throughout the next few weeks over Wisconsin.

