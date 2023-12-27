News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather Wednesday Forecast - Suntabulous weather for the day with a taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday

Light rain, sleet and snow showers will arrive between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday morning
Suntabulous weather for the day with scattered light rain, sleet and snow showers arriving overnight into early Thursday morning.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High pressure will quickly move into and out of Wisconsin Wednesday, bringing a good amount of sunshine for the day as well as some slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon as highs drop back into the middle 30s. Overall, while temperatures are 10-15° cooler than the past few days, the middle 30s are still a good 10° warmer than normal for the end part of December.

Temperatures still remain above average for this time of year
Temperatures still remain above average for this time of year(WSAW)

There will be a few weak weather fronts moving through Wisconsin this week, with the first one arriving late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and another arriving Friday night into early Saturday morning. The quick moving storm system rolling through Wednesday night will bring a good chance for rain, sleet and snow showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with some minor slushy accumulations possible before daybreak Thursday. Scattered slippery stretches may be possible on area roads mainly between 1 a.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, especially for areas along and south of WIS29, as temps will drop into the lower 30s for several hours early in the morning. At this time, due to the time frame of the event and the limited amount of moisture expected with this system, this does not merit a First Alert Weather Day... but should things change a bit more for Wednesday afternoon, we still may need to issue one for this quick-hitting event.

Areas of slush may cause some scattered issues on roads early Thursday morning
Areas of slush may cause some scattered issues on roads early Thursday morning(WSAW)
Scattered slippery stretches are possible before daybreak Thursday
Scattered slippery stretches are possible before daybreak Thursday(WSAW)
Scattered slippery stretches are possible before daybreak Thursday
Scattered slippery stretches are possible before daybreak Thursday(WSAW)
Most accumulations will be slushy and generally less than 1/2"
Most accumulations will be slushy and generally less than 1/2"(WSAW)

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather will resume later this week and into the start of the last weekend for 2023, with some changes arriving for Sunday into the first day of 2024. While there will be a few chances for some snowfall over the next 7 to 10 days, the potential for a stronger winter storm system still looks to be minimal throughout the next few weeks over Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains
Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn...
Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead

Latest News

Suntabulous weather for the day with scattered light rain, sleet and snow showers arriving...
First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous Hump Day with some preslopitation arriving overnight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather - Sunshine returns on Wednesday
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Record high temperatures will end as showers wind down Tuesday and temps begin to fall a bit...
First Alert Weather - Soggy weather to end throughout the day Tuesday as temps begin to fall
Periods of rain, tapering to showers Tuesday morning, ending by late morning. Cooler in the...
First Alert Weather: Christmas Night Forecast