Christmas tree curbside pick-up schedule released for Weston property owners

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Waste Management will begin collecting Christmas trees placed curbside starting Jan. 17 in Weston.

A map illustrating when the collections will occur can be found HERE. Tree pick-up will be offered twice at each location.

According to the Village of Weston, if your garbage is typically collected on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, Waste Management will collect trees set out on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31. If your garbage is typically collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Waste Management will collect trees set out on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

If you do not want to wait to have your tree collected, you can deliver it to Marathon County Solid Waste Department, 172900 State Highway 29, Ringle. There is a $10.00 fee.

