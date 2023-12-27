News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

CDC investigating reports of lead poisoning from applesauce pouches

CDC Investigating Lead in Applesauce
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The CDC is investigating more than 250 reports of lead poisoning in 34 states possibly linked to the cinnamon applesauce pouches sold under three brands. It’s been two months since the products were recalled but they are still being found on store shelves. Kids under 6 are at the greatest risk due to lead exposure which can include damage to the brain and nervous system and slow development.

“Their brains are actively developing such that key connections in the brain that are crucial for attention and learning are disrupted,” said Dr. Leonardo Trasande, NYU Langone Professor of Pediatrics & Population Health.

The FDA is investigating several theories including whether the applesauce was intentionally contaminated.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous coverage; Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash
1 dead, 2 injured in highway crash near Auburndale
Blizzard & ice storm warnings in the western Plains and eastern Rockies.
Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains
Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn...
Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition

Latest News

Sunrise 7 top headlines
CDC Investigating Lead in Applesauce
CDC Investigating Lead in Applesauce
Pet ownership may help language skills for adults that live alone
15 Risk Factors For Young-Onset Dementia
15 Risk Factors For Young-Onset Dementia
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill