Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill

SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023(Merrill Fire Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a vehicle that was found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday morning.

The Merrill Fire Department arrived at the boat landing on Lokemoen Road, just off of Highway 107 around 7:45 a.m. Initially, it wasn’t known if the vehicle was occupied. Crews put on water rescue suits and safely determined no one was inside the SUV.

The vehicle was then removed from the river.

