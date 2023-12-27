Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a vehicle that was found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday morning.

The Merrill Fire Department arrived at the boat landing on Lokemoen Road, just off of Highway 107 around 7:45 a.m. Initially, it wasn’t known if the vehicle was occupied. Crews put on water rescue suits and safely determined no one was inside the SUV.

The vehicle was then removed from the river.

