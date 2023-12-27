News and First Alert Weather App
Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some Amazon Prime Video customers will begin to see ads while watching their favorite shows and movies starting next year.

The company initially announced the plans to bring commercials to Prime Video earlier this fall but said the advertisements will now begin on Jan. 29.

Amazon said at the time the ads would allow them to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.

Other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have already introduced a tiered subscription model.

