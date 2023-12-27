1 dead, 2 injured in highway crash near Auburndale

WOOD CRASH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon near Auburndale.

According to a press release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Day Road, a Corolla traveling east on Highway 10 collided head-on with a Rav4 driving west when the Corolla attempted to pass the semi.

The one person inside the Rav4 was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene, their passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and will conduct a reconstruction.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Wood County fatal crash (Kassandra Sepeda | WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.