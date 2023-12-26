News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains

Record warm weather encompassed the western Great Lakes on east, while snow & chilly air blasted the western Plains.
There are two sides to every winter storm. The warm side with rain & record highs, and the cold side with snow and gusty winds.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas 2023 in the Badger State included numerous record highs well into the 40s and 50s, along with periods of rain. The winter side of this Christmas storm blasted the western Plains and eastern Rockies with ice storm and blizzard conditions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
Steven Point Police maintained a presence for the hour-long story event.
Anti-LGBTQ+ protest outside Stevens Point bookstore after ‘hateful’ messages found inside
Showers expected overnight into early Christmas morning.
First Alert Weather: Record warmth continues, times of rain for Christmas
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along

Latest News

There are two sides to every winter storm. The warm side with rain & record highs, and the...
Watch: Wet & mild in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains
Rain likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather Christmas night, cooler days ahead
More rain on the way for Monday night with mild conditions. Cooler times are in the works but...
First Alert Weather: Christmas Evening Forecast
A few records have been set on Christmas because of the exceptionally warm weather.
Watch: Historically warm Christmas