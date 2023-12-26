Watch: Mild & wet in Wisconsin, blizzard conditions in the western Plains
Record warm weather encompassed the western Great Lakes on east, while snow & chilly air blasted the western Plains.
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas 2023 in the Badger State included numerous record highs well into the 40s and 50s, along with periods of rain. The winter side of this Christmas storm blasted the western Plains and eastern Rockies with ice storm and blizzard conditions.
