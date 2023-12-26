News and First Alert Weather App
This week is final chance to see holiday light display at Rondele Ranch

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - Only a few days remain to see the magnificent holiday light display at Rondele Ranch in Harshaw.

This year’s theme is “A Christmas Wonderland” and contains more than 1.6 million lights. Driving tours are offered from 5-8 on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Walking tours are 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 29-30. The entry fee is $20 per car.

The proceeds go to non-profit organizations in the Tomahawk, Minocqua, and Rhinelander areas.

Rondele Ranch is located at 8959 County Highway K in Harshaw.

