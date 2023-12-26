Sylvan Hill won’t open as planned

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Above-freezing temperatures continue to plague outdoor recreation areas including Wausau’s Sylvan Hill.

The Wausau & Marathon County Recreation Department planned to have the tubing hill open all week to coincide with the school winter break, however, Mother Nature had other plans.

The tubing hill does have snow guns to make its own snow, but even with them, its no match for the rain and above freezing temps.

The tubing hill is closed until further notice.

