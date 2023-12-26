News and First Alert Weather App
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead

The 78-year-old went fishing on Lulu Lake that day and had not returned home
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOWN OF WESCOTT, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County Sheriff’s deputies found an ice fisherman dead Monday.

According to Lt. Jesse Sperberg, concerned family members called the Sheriff’s Office saying a 78-year-old went missing Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

He went fishing on Lulu Lake that day and had not returned home.

People found his vehicle near a boat landing and some ice fishing gear on the lake.

Deputies and the Shawano Area Fire Department found an open hole in the ice near the fishing gear. Rescue and recovery efforts stopped Sunday when it got too dark outside and restarted early Monday.

Alongside the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, the Shawano County Dive Team, Tigerton Police Department, Pulaski Police Department and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office helped.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the ice fisherman.

