Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without laywer

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in Waupaca County(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another hearing is scheduled for a man accused in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed four siblings in Waupaca County.

Scott Farmer appeared in court Tuesday, but it was revealed during the hearing that he still doesn’t have an attorney.

Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit their SUV on Highway 10 in Weyauwega earlier this month.

Farmer has been charged with multiple counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license, causing death. He has four prior OWI convictions.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, 75 members of the Gonzalez family packed the courtroom, with many bringing signs of victims, which were displayed outside. Farmer also had family there in support.

Further proceedings have been scheduled for January 9 at 1:30 p.m.

