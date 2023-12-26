Greenheck Turner Community Center has numerous winter break activities

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - All this week the Greenheck Turner Community Center is offering activities to keep kids and families entertained during winter break.

Activities at Greenheck Turner Community Center (GTCC)

“Today, first of all, we have our bounce houses available in the gym. Those are great for kids 12 and under-- a great opportunity to run off some steam and for families to have a practice to be able to participate. So bounce houses this afternoon. We also have open gym time available for students ages 11 to 17. But the basketball hoops will be down the volleyball nets will be up and kids can come partake. All of our activities are very reasonably priced as well. So they start between $4-$5. We want to make sure that anyone can participate,” said Sarah Olafson, Manager of Marketing & Finance at Greenheck Turner Community Center.

People do not need to live in, or attend the D.C. Everest School District.

“Along with our activities this afternoon. We also have family open gym tonight. So from 6-7:30 tonight, families can come and take a break, and participate in gym games and fun activities. Those dates are three nights in a row. So tonight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Olafson.

“|We also have open skate. So public skate is available on Wednesday and Friday in the afternoon. Anyone can come in and skate and we also have skates available for rentals. So if you don’t have skates or if you’re visiting from the week, please stop down. You can still have ice skating we have ice skates and hockey skates in a variety of sizes, from little kids to adults.”

She said families also won’t want to miss Saturday’s New Year’s Eve party.

“We will have open skate from 7-9 p.m. and our rock climbing is available. Rock climbing is in our ice skating rink. So dress appropriately. You do not need any experience to rock climb as long as you fit into the harness. So even kids as young as 5 or 6 can rock climb. We will have a countdown to New Year’s Eve about 8:30 in the evening. That ice skating is also a moonlight skate. So kids and families can bring their glowsticks,” said Olafson.

The Greenheck Turner Community Center is located at 6400 Alderson Street in Weston.

