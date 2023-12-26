Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitation and funeral services are Tuesday and Wednesday for four siblings killed in a wrong-way crash.

Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit their SUV on Highway 10 in Weyauwega on Dec. 16.

Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Weyauwega-Fremont High School. It’s located at 500 Ann St. in Weyauwega. The funeral is also at the high school at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Scott Farmer, 47, of Neenah has been charged with counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license, causing death. Farmer has four prior OWI convictions.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families impacted by this tragic loss.

Daniel, Fabian, Lilian And Daniela Gonzalez Obituary

Fabian, 23, Lilian, 14, and Daniela González, 9, from Weyauwega, died unexpectedly as a result of a traffic accident on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Daniel González died on Sunday, December 17, due to his injuries from the same accident.

Daniel was born on July 6, 1998, in Ecuador. He was currently working with his brother, Fabian, as a dairy technician on a dairy farm in Waushara County.

“A young man full of dreams and goals, passionate about music, the gym, sports, and taking care of his little sisters on weekends. He didn’t have time to save the lives of his three siblings, but God gave him the opportunity to save many other lives. He was airlifted with a great mission to save other human beings who desperately needed it. 🕊️

I am very proud to be the mother of that brave soldier who gave many priceless gifts to the most needy sick people this Christmas!!!”

Fabian was born on July 25, 2000, in Ecuador. He and his brother, Daniel, lived together in the town of Lind and also spent a lot of time together working on a dairy farm in Waushara County and spending time with family and friends.

“Fabian, a very fun, friendly, and above all respectful boy, liked to go to the gym to stay healthy. His favorite food was baby back ribs. From time to time, he liked to play video games.

I will miss your presence very much, especially I will no longer be able to make jokes with you to laugh, nor will I be able to prepare your favorite meals, nor will we have time to cook together while you tell me about your life, things happening around us, everything will remain on one of the pages of an imaginary book.

Now I understand why you said that. On Saturday when you left with Lilian, I told you to be careful not to speed, and you told me: don’t worry mommy, ‘I’m going with God, and if I don’t come back it’s because I’ve gone with Him’.

I love you very much ❤️”

Lilian was born on February 1, 2009, in Ecuador and was currently a freshman at Weyauwega-Fremont High School.

“My Lili Pau Pau, I will miss the music you used to play when you got into the car, I will no longer hear you say, mommy give me your hand for a moment, let’s dance mommy, I won’t have anyone to talk to about life, nor to give advice and share my feelings, I won’t hear your voice messages saying hello mamacita, our plans to celebrate your 15th birthday remained only words, 🥹🥲🥰💔”

Daniela was born on June 10, 2014, in Ecuador and was currently in the fourth grade at Weyauwega-Fremont Elementary School.

“My Daniela, I will miss those little arms that hugged me all the time and gave me kisses saying I love you so much, mom, ❤️and I would reply I love you too my beautiful little girl.

I will miss your videos because since you were very little you started recording some videos that in the end you would say, if you like it, give it a like and subscribe to my channel, I won’t see my little English teacher anymore, you won’t be my little translator anymore, you explained things with examples to make it easier to understand, I won’t hear your sarcasms, won’t hear you say ‘I knew what you were going to say’, in short, there are so many things that if I write them all down it would turn into a book with many chapters.😭💔”

Conclusion:

“God gave me the opportunity to have them with me for a short time and I think I enjoyed it a lot!!! With their antics, they made me laugh, with my jokes, they laughed a lot and told me we have a very funny mom!! Such beautiful times, those that will never return.

I trust in God that He will give me enough strength to move forward because I am sure that after the storm comes the calm. 💪❤️”

The children leave behind their father, Aníbal González, in Ecuador; their mother, Paulina González, and stepfather, Kurt Schilling, in Weyauwega; a brother, Jorge, in Ecuador; two stepbrothers, Noah (Julieth) Schilling and Sam Schilling, both in Colorado; two stepsisters, Bethany (Alejandro) Ossty and Hannah (Mike) Hinaman, a niece, Valery; many relatives both in the United States and Ecuador.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Weyauwega-Fremont High School, 500 Ann St., Weyauwega, from 4 PM to 7 PM. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, at the school from 9-11AM followed by funeral services at 11. Mass of Christian Burial will also be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 3PM at. Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 608 E. Main St., Weyawega. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 1PM until the time of mass. Following funeral services, the children will be taken to Ecuador, where they will be laid to rest. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses and, if you are not comfortable donating to the website, donations can be made directly to Emmaus Lutheran Church c/o Kurt Schilling, N180 County Rd A, Waupaca WI or to Lewin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 393, Fremont, WI 54940, and they will be directed to the family.

