First Alert Weather - Soggy weather to end across central Wisconsin as cooler temps arrive this week

Morning temps in the 40s will drop throughout the afternoon
Record high temperatures will end as showers wind down Tuesday and temps begin to fall a bit throughout the rest of the week and New Years Eve weekend
By Chad Franzen
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Areas of fog continue to remain the main weather problem throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon, as temperatures still remain well above average for this time of year. Mild temperatures Tuesday morning will slowly drop throughout the afternoon, as the wind shifts back around to the west by this evening. For most locations, the official high temperatures for Tuesday will occur before 10 a.m., with temps dropping back into the lower 40s by the drive home time in the late afternoon.

Most areas set record high temperatures for Christmas 2023.
Most areas set record high temperatures for Christmas 2023.(WSAW)

Overall, the very mild weather pattern will finally break down Tuesday night and Wednesday, as cooler temps arrive for the rest of the work-week and into the upcoming holiday weekend. There will be a few weak cold fronts moving through Wisconsin this week, with the first one arriving late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and another arriving Friday night into early Saturday morning. At this time, the cold front arriving late Wednesday night may produce scattered flurries that will continue into early Thursday morning before daybreak.

Temps will cool off but still remain above normal
Temps will cool off but still remain above normal(WSAW)

While temps will be 15-20° cooler than this past weekend, highs and lows the rest of the week will still be above average for this time of year. Overall, December 2023 will go down as one of the warmest on record by the time it ends Sunday evening. There may be a few snow showers arriving late Sunday night into the first day of 2024, but otherwise, snow chances remain very small throughout the next 7 to 10 days over central Wisconsin.

