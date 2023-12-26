News and First Alert Weather App
CoVantage Cares Foundation provides over $435,700 to local non-profit organizations

Previous coverage: Covantage Cares matching donations to 13 organizations on Giving Tuesday
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CoVantage Cares Foundation announced Tuesday that more than $435,000 was raised for local charities during its annual fundraising campaign.

Checks totaling $435,783 were presented to local non-profit groups that serve communities where CoVantage Credit Union has branches.

For the last eight years, the CoVantage Cares Foundation and CoVantage Credit Union have partnered to hold a two-week fundraising campaign, kicking off every year on Giving Tuesday. Organizers said this year’s donations pushed the campaign’s eight-year total to $2.7 million in support for 90 local organizations.

The funds were made possible thanks to generous donations by CoVantage Credit Union members, staff, and community members who supported the Foundation’s 2023 Giving Tuesday campaign from November 28 to December 12.

Charities selected to receive funding from the eighth annual Giving Tuesday initiative and their sponsoring CoVantage branches include: Evergreen Community Initiatives (Stevens Point & Plover, Wis.); Hmong American Center (Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, Rothschild, Wis.); Community Benefit Tree (Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, Wis.); Encompass Early Education & Care (Suamico & De Pere, Wis.); Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (Shawano, Wis.); Abundant Life Mission (Menominee, Mich.); Antigo Community Food Pantry (Antigo, Wis); Elcho Area Community Food Pantry (Elcho, Wis.); Crandon Area Rescue Squad (Crandon, Wis.); Rhinelander Area Food Pantry (Rhinelander, Wis.); Friends of the Crystal Falls District Community Library (Crystal Falls, Mich.); Iron County Little League (Iron River, Mich.); and Lincoln-Way High School Foundation (New Lenox & Mokena, Ill.).

