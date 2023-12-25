Watch: Historically warm Christmas
The high in Wausau wasn’t only the warmest ever for Christmas, but some records were set for the month of December.
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a tale of two Christmas Days in Wausau. Last year was one of the coldest, while 2023 had the warmest all-time. Along with that, a couple of other records were likely set this Christmas when it came to temperatures.
