Holiday help: Volunteers offer gifts to people without homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Early Christmas morning, you can find Judy Serafini along with friends and family in downtown Sacramento.

“We gather at Cesar Chavez Park 7 a.m. Every year we hand out new backpacks filled with necessary items,” Serafini said.

They give backpacks filled with socks, gloves, food, toiletries and even Narcan to unhoused people.

“It’s definitely important for us to always pay it forward and give out,” she said.

It’s a Christmas tradition she said started 22 years ago, thanks to her daughter Jessica.

“We didn’t have plans that year for Christmas, and so she said, ‘Let’s go help the homeless at Christmas,’” Serafina said.

That first year she said it was just her, her daughter Jessica and her friend Karen handing out 20 lunch bags in the park.

“The next year we did it again, and then friends joined us. And we moved to shoe boxes, and it just kept growing,” she said.

Thanks to donations and volunteers, they help hundreds of people in need, Serafina said.

“One thing I saw several years ago, always touched my heart, is an older gentleman opening up his backpack,” she said. “We always have socks. Taking his shoe off and his cold feet with no socks, and putting on some clean white socks, that’s why we do it.”

She said her hope is that as time passes, more people from the community will get involved

“The best thing anyone can do is come down to the park on Christmas morning,” Serafina said. “It takes an hour or less.”

And she just wants to remind people that the best Christmas present is giving.

“Being able to come down and help and share and give. I truly believe giving puts us in touch with our best selves,” Serafina said.

