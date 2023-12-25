News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm Christmas with rain expected

The warmest Christmas on record is possible on some places. The umbrella will be needed Christmas afternoon & night.
More record highs and another round of rain is on tap for Christmas afternoon and night. Have the umbrella ready to go.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Christmas in North Central Wisconsin, snow boots, a warm coat, a hat, and gloves won’t be needed. Instead, the rain jacket, umbrella, and galoshes will be the accessories necessary this year. Record highs are expected on Christmas in many locations. Clouds and some fog will yield to periods of rain Christmas afternoon, with wet weather into early Tuesday morning. Cooler conditions are on the way for the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be running above average for late December. By New Year’s Eve & Day, highs might be closer to average, with a chance of snow showers.

Merry Christmas! It is going to be a gray and rather mild December 25th. Clouds with areas of fog through the early afternoon on Christmas. Rain is forecast to overspread the area from south to north during the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs on Christmas will range from the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. This will lead to some record highs.

The rain continues Monday night, tapering to showers early Tuesday morning. Temperatures toward daybreak on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy and still mild on Tuesday, with scattered showers or drizzle. Afternoon readings may slip back a few degrees into the low to mid 40s.

Considerable cloudiness on Wednesday, with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, while a fair amount of sun on Friday. Highs in the upper 30s. The last weekend of the year has lots of clouds on Saturday and New Year’s Eve. Highs on Saturday are in the mid 30s, slipping to the mid to upper 20s on Sunday. There is a chance of snow showers on New Year’s Eve and perhaps on New Year’s Day. Highs to start 2024 on Monday in the upper 20s.

